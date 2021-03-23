COVID-19 vaccine appointments fill up quickly as more people become eligible

MILWAUKEE — Vaccine appointments are filling up quickly as more people in Wisconsin became eligible Monday.

A spokesperson for the City of Milwaukee said vaccine appointments at the Wisconsin Center are booked through Sunday, and more appointments will open next week around midweek. The spokesperson said that's about 4,300 doses booked through the weekend.

On Monday, people came and went from the Wisconsin Center with big smiles behind their masks.

"Feels great. About time," said Angel Martinez. "About time getting a vaccine, getting back to normal, some kind of normality."

"The second they announced teachers could get their vaccines I went as soon as I could," said Lucero Gonzales. "Just because schools are opening up and I want my kids to be safe and their families."

City officials want more eligible people to get vaccinated through the ZIP code program at North and South Division High Schools. On Monday a city spokesperson said 845 doses were administered in total between the locations.

Spokespeople with Kenosha and Waukesha counties said their county health department vaccine clinics are booked up for the week as well.

Others say you shouldn't be discouraged if you don't find an appointment immediately. Bob Orech runs the Facebook group, Milwaukee and Wisconsin Area Vaccine Hunters and Angels. He said don't be afraid to ask for help.

"Still be patient, understand that, hey it's not going to be the first try," Orech said. "Potentially you might have to put in more effort into it honestly than you should have, but that's the reality of it, right, that's where we're at. So you have to put that effort in and just be diligent."

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center is hosting a vaccine clinic Tuesday through Thursday for all Tribal members, households and descendants ages 16 and older from Green Bay to Chicago, and Madison to Milwaukee. They hope to administer around 1,200 doses over the three days. You have to sign up in advance.

"There are individuals that don’t have the opportunity, or access, or know where to go," said Dr. Lyle Ignace, the center's executive director. "So we broadened our net to include everyone in the southeast part of the state to come to us, we'll make sure we vaccinate you."

Milwaukee County meanwhile says it is working hard to get vaccine doses to those who are eligible and want one. You can view the latest information on that effort here.

Front line essential workers, people in Medicaid long-term care programs, and non-front line essential health care employees who live or work in Milwaukee can now make appointments either online at milwaukee.gov/covidvax or by calling 414-286-6800.

