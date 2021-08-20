COVID-19 requirements catch some off guard at Maroon 5 concert in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Some Maroon 5 concert-goers were surprised at the band’s COVID-19 requirements Thursday night at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds.

Some fans said 24 hours before the show, they got an email telling them they must bring a physical COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test. A digital copy or picture would not be accepted.

TMJ4 News crews saw many concert-goers with their vaccination cards in hand. The main confusion came with children. Those under 12 who couldn't be vaccinated were required to have a negative test. Many parents believed kids would just have to be masked to attend the show.

“She’s 10, so I thought I was in the clear, and I thought, 'I don’t know I better just check it one more time.' And when I did, I found out she had to have it [the COVID-19 test] today,” said Sharon Bean, who brought her granddaughter to the show. Rapid tests were available outside the venue for $25.

TMJ4

Vaccine requirements are becoming more the norm for many venues. The Pabst Theater Group in Milwaukee was one of the first to announce a vaccine card or a negative test would be required for their venues.

“We don’t want to move towards masking in the venue, we don’t want to move towards reduced capacities, and we certainly don’t want to move towards closing again,” said Executive Director Gary Witt.

He believes fans will do their part to see their favorite artist. "This is a great opportunity for us to be smart and continue to see each other and to be able at the same time fight our way through this,” Witt said.

The COVID-19 requirements at Thursday’s show were different than what Summerfest officials recently announced for the Big Gig next month. That’s because the Maroon 5 concert was essentially a tenant, renting out the Amphitheater for the show. COVID-19 procedures vary from band to band, venue to venue, and promoter to promoter. It’s best to look up requirements online or call the venue ahead of the concert.

