COVID-19 outbreak at Menomonee Falls' Ben Franklin Elementary School

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls School District's Ben Franklin Elementary School is currently experiencing "an increase of COVID-19 cases" - including quarantined students who are now testing positive, the school told families Tuesday night.

In an email to parents, Ben Franklin Elementary School Principal Tina Posnanski wrote that per their COVID-19 protocol, parents of students who have close contact with people with COVID-19 will be notified. Non-vaccinated staff who were in close contact will also be asked to quarantine, said Posnanski.

The school is working with Waukesha County Public Health for "further guidance and support regarding a kindergarten classroom with multiple cases in the classroom," the principal said.

"The most important mitigation measure is not to have sick students in school. It’s important that you watch your child closely for symptoms and keep them home from school if they are not feeling well. Our virtual model will support families who have to keep their children home because of quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19," said Posnanski.

If your child develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19, you are asked to notify the school and complete the SDMF COVID-19 Contact Tracing form. You are also asked to have your child get tested if advised by your child’s doctor; and to keep your child home from school and avoid other activities around other people.

