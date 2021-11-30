Watch
COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin surpasses 9,000

Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 17:30:40-05

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday that the state has now surpassed 9,000 COVID-19 deaths.

There was a large number of new COVID-19 cases reported across the state Tuesday. The jump is the biggest single-day number since last December.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,722 new confirmed cases, 481 new probable cases, and 15 new reported deaths.

DHS says there are 30 critically high counties in the state and 42 very high counties.

The news comes the same day the City of Milwaukee Health Department issued a mask advisory due to the Omicron variant.

As of Tuesday, no specimens have been identified as the Omicron variant within the Milwaukee laboratory.

Dane County extended its mask mandate last week into 2022. Dane County health officials previously noted cases are rising rapidly, but remain lower than other parts of the state, crediting both the mask mandate and the county's high vaccination rate.

As of Tuesday, 58.9 percent of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 56.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

You can find pandemic support and coping tips by clicking here.

