Dane County extends its mask mandate into 2022

Posted at 7:48 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 20:48:44-05

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County extended its mask mandate into 2022 on Tuesday.

According to NBC15, it was initially indicated that the latest round of mask mandates in the county would end this weekend, but now the new order will go into effect on Saturday until Jan. 3. 2022.

The new mandate extends almost all of the restrictions imposed before, however, masks will not be required if everyone inside an enclosed space is fully vaccinated.

NBC15 reports that the latest Department of Health Services figures show more than three-quarters of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dane County health officials noted cases are rising rapidly, but remain lower than other parts of the state, crediting both the mask mandate and the county's high vaccination rate.

