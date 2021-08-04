Watch
COVID-19 cases could be linked to Bucks' championship run

James Groh
Posted at 8:08 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 09:08:34-04

MILWAUKEE — Health officials say they've identified nearly 500 coronavirus cases statewide that could be linked to the large crowds that gathered in downtown Milwaukee as fans cheered on the Bucks' run to the NBA championship.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson says contact tracing and testing for cases associated with those gathering continues with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Officials say 491 people with confirmed or probable cases said they had attended the Deer District of Bucks game "during their exposure or infectious periods."

But, DHS could not say definitively that they caught the virus while viewing the game downtown or elsewhere.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

