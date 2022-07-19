Concern grows as new COVID-19 variant spreads in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The new COVID-19 variant is called BA.5 and it is even more contagious than what we have seen in the past.

BA.5 is leading to reinfections sooner. TMJ4 News turned to health professionals to find out what people need to know.

"It can affect anybody in any way," Dr. Khadieja Khalid, Infectious Disease Specialist at Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin, said.

Like so many, Dr. Khalid is currently dealing with COVID-19. She says her symptoms got so bad, that she had to go to the hospital for help.

"I can't breathe like I need help. I'm a typical, normal healthy person without really any kind of medical comorbidities and that was terrifying," she shared.

For Dr. Khalid, it is scary to wonder how much worse it could have been if she wasn't up to date on her vaccines.

"We will go up and down like this and I think it's really important for people to understand that this is the pattern of this virus," Nick Tomaro said.

Tomaro works for the city's health department.

"You can get BA.5 easier than from some of the other variants that have been out there," he said. "The other thing is it is evading some of our immune response. It does not mean that getting vaccinated isn't highly protective and highly important. Getting vaccinated is by far the most important thing all of us can do."

Tomaro says with Omicron and these variants they are seeing, reinfections happen within four to six weeks.

"We're seeing a lot more upper respiratory tract infections, which mimic a bad cold basically with a bad sore throat," Dr. Minhaj Husain with Aurora Health Care said.

Dr. Husain said they are seeing people make a reasonable recovery within a few days, especially those who are vaccinated. But everyone has different experiences, like Dr. Khalid who was surprised to see how bad she felt.

"You should take the precautions you need to and you should definitely be humbled (by) the fact that, 'I've had it and I can get it again.' Those are important things to understand with each variant, that we're always still at risk," Dr. Husain said.

Dr. Husaiin is optimistic we will continue to see progress in the fight against COVID-19. If you need to get up to date on your vaccine, including your booster, health experts say now is the time to do that.

