Common Council seeks additional information on paused J&J COVID vaccine

Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday, July 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Johnson and Johnson
Posted at 9:59 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 10:59:45-04

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs and Alderman Russell W. Stamper introduced a Common Council file to "probe" for more information regarding the now paused for use Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, April 13 federal officials recommended a temporary halt in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports about blood clots in six vaccine recipients surfaced.

“We need information directly from the Health Department to make sure we are being transparent about our vaccination rollout and what the public needs to know about the vaccine itself,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing the data of the six recipients.

The file entitled "Communication from the Milwaukee Health Department relating to the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and its plans to follow up with those that have received it given the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to recommend a pause in its use" will be heard by the Steering and Rules Committee when it meets at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19.

“We need to find out how the Health Department is following up with those who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine – what information is being shared and what those who have not yet been contacted should expect,” Alderman Stamper said.

