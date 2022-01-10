Cloth masks no longer allowed: N95 or similar masks required at Milwaukee VA

MILWAUKEE — Cloth masks are no longer allowed at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center or at its community clinics.

The Milwaukee VA announced Monday that people must wear medical-grade cough, surgical, procedural or N95/KN95 masks.

Such masks will be available at entrances to all of their facilities.

The concern is that regular cotton masks do not offer enough protection against the coronavirus, amid a winter surge in cases and hospitalizations in southeast Wisconsin.

Just this week the city of Milwaukee began handing out 500,000 N95 masks to residents, to help slow the spread of the virus.

An N95 fits closely to the face and provides a higher level of protection compared to loosely fitting cloth masks, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

