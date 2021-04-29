City of Racine raises capacity limits as 30% of residents become fully vaccinated

RACINE — The City of Racine has revised its COVID-19 order, allowing higher capacity limits in public gatherings, as cases continue to drop and more people become vaccinated.

Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox announced Thursday that her department has revised its “Safer Racine” ordinance.

The revisions allow the following, according to the city:

Increases indoor and outdoor capacity limits to 100 percent capacity in venues and facilities for normal operations as long as 6 feet social distancing can be maintained.

For indoor and outdoor mass gatherings and events, the total number of people allowed on a premise (indoors and outdoors combined) will not exceed the 100% indoor capacity (based on occupancy permit) or 1,500 people (up from 200 persons), whichever is less, and is only permitted if social distancing of 6 feet can be maintained.

The revisions do not change the city's mask mandate. That mandate stays in effect until June 30, 2021.

Administrator Bowersox said in an accompanying statement that the vaccine is the key as the city loosens its COVID-19 restrictions. As of Thursday, about 40 percent of residents have received at least one dose, and 30 percent are fully vaccinated.

"Couple this with the continued use of masks and following CDC guidelines, restrictions can continue to be loosened," Bowersox writes.

But the administrator adds: "At the same time, if vaccination numbers stagnate and people stop wearing masks there is the potential that cases will increase once again, which could lead to a tightening of restrictions."

Racine Mayor Cory Mason continued that optimism in the statement:

"If we can continue to build momentum, administer more vaccine, and continue to wear masks for just a little while longer, we can beat this virus. We can get parades, festivals, concerts, and all of the events we have missed for more than a year back – but first, we must get vaccinated," according to Mason.

You can view the revised ordinance on the city's website here.

