City of Milwaukee receives half a million KN95 masks for residents

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Friday night that the City has received half a million KN95 masks that will be made available to all Milwaukee residents.

Distribution of the masks will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center.

On Monday, all three city health department testing sites, as well as vaccination sites and the Milwaukee Public Library, will be giving away the masks. You can pick up a mask during normal hours of operation.

An additional 50,000 KN95 masks will be made available next week, according to Johnson.

