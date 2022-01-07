Watch
City of Milwaukee receives $61 million in rental assistance funds

Posted at 1:44 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 15:37:57-05

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has received $61 million in rental assistance funds.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson made the announcement on Friday. He said that the money can be used for rental, back rent, energy payments, and other household bills.

This is on top of the $27 million that city received last year.

To apply for rental assistance click on this link.

