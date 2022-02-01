Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

City of Milwaukee offering $100 gift cards to get COVID vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
Money $100 bills
Posted at 2:25 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 15:29:13-05

MILWAUKEE — There is a new financial incentive for people in Milwaukee to get their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

On Feb. 1, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced that the city would be giving one thousand $100 gift cards to people who start the vaccine process. The gift cards are only available while supplies last. Last time the city gave a financial incentive like this, 1,000 people got their vaccine and the gift cards were gone in about four days.

The program begins Thursday, Feb. 3 and is only for those five and older.

You can get a vaccine at various Milwaukee community clinics:

Northwest Health Center - 7630 W. Mill Rd.

  • Mondays & Fridays: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12 - 6 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Southside Health Center - 1639 S. 23rd St.

  • Mondays & Fridays: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12 - 6 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Menomonee Valley Site - 2401 W. St. Paul Ave.

  • Monday, Wednesday, Fridays: 12 - 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

According to city data, there are more than 250,000 people who have not gotten the vaccine.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.