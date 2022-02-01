City of Milwaukee offering $100 gift cards to get COVID vaccine

MILWAUKEE — There is a new financial incentive for people in Milwaukee to get their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

On Feb. 1, Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced that the city would be giving one thousand $100 gift cards to people who start the vaccine process. The gift cards are only available while supplies last. Last time the city gave a financial incentive like this, 1,000 people got their vaccine and the gift cards were gone in about four days.

The program begins Thursday, Feb. 3 and is only for those five and older.

You can get a vaccine at various Milwaukee community clinics:

Northwest Health Center - 7630 W. Mill Rd.



Mondays & Fridays: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12 - 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Southside Health Center - 1639 S. 23rd St.



Mondays & Fridays: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12 - 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Menomonee Valley Site - 2401 W. St. Paul Ave.



Monday, Wednesday, Fridays: 12 - 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

According to city data, there are more than 250,000 people who have not gotten the vaccine.

