City of Mequon hosting vaccination clinic starting Jan. 17

MEQUON — The City of Mequon will host a vaccination clinic at its city hall from Jan. 17 to 21.

The clinic will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 11333 N. Cedarburg Rd. It is open to people 5 and older. For those getting a booster, you must be at least five months removed from getting your second shot.

This is also available to non-Mequon residents. To register, click on this link. All vaccinations are free. You can also get your flu shot.

In the month of January, COVID cases have been surging across the state and country. On Monday, the Department of Health Services sent a letter to all school administrators asking them to institute mask mandates to slow the spread of the virus.

In Kenosha, 22 Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) schools have switched to virtual learning as of Monday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to KUSD, the impacted schools have either reached or exceeded the 3 percent positive cases indicator that has been in place since the beginning of the school year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip