Chicago's Navy Pier plans to fully reopen by Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO — Chicago's Navy Pier plans to fully reopen to the public by Memorial Day weekend, organizers of the waterfront entertainment space announced Tuesday.

The Pier will move into its next phase of reopening May 20, allowing the public to access indoor spaces and continuing to gradually reopen select businesses.

From there, the Pier hopes to fully reopen the space by Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31.

The following spaces will be open to the public May 20: Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion, Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, Polk Bros Park, North and South Docks, Pier Park (including all rides and attractions), East End Plaza, tour boats and cruises, the new Sable hotel, some retail shops and select restaurants and parking garages.

Get more information on Navy Pier's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip