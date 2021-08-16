Watch
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press conference at the Italian Senate, in Rome. Cardinal Burke, one of the Catholic Church's most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, said he has COVID-19 and his staff said he is breathing through a ventilator. Burke tweeted Aug. 10 that he had caught the virus, was resting comfortably and was receiving excellent medical care. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 16, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the Catholic church's top officials and fiercest critics of Pope Francis has COVID-19 and is breathing through a ventilator.

Cardinal Raymond Burke tweeted on Aug. 10 that he had caught the virus, was resting comfortably and was receiving excellent medical care.

His staff tweeted Saturday that he has been hospitalized and is breathing through a ventilator. The Washington Post and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Burke caught the virus while visiting Wisconsin and is hospitalized there.

Burke was born in Wisconsin and served as bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The diocese had no information Monday on where Burke is hospitalized.

