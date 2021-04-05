Watch
Brewers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson

The Brewers put out a public service announcement Monday promoting COVID-19 vaccination.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers announced the team received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend but wouldn’t disclose what percentage of players and staffers participated.

Major League Baseball has announced it would relax protocols for teams that had 85% of their players and primary field staff vaccinated.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns declined to say whether the Brewers had reached that 85% threshold.

Stearns did say the Brewers who participated received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Brewers also put out a public service announcement Monday promoting COVID-19 vaccination. The release of the video coincided with the first day that Wisconsin made vaccination available to everyone 16 and older.

