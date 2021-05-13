Brewers home games return to full capacity beginning June 25, team announces

MILWAUKEE — Capacity limits at American Family Field will be increased to 100 percent beginning June 25, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday.

The news comes hours after Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the Milwaukee Health Department announced the city would remove most COVID-19 restrictions beginning June 15.

Earlier this week, the team announced it was raising capacity to 50 percent, beginning Saturday, May 15th.

“This is great news for our fans and our community,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We appreciate the support of Mayor Barrett and Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in getting us back to full capacity.”

Season and partial season packages are available effective today, the team said. Single-game tickets are currently available for games scheduled through May 27. On Friday, the team plans to share details on single-game ticket sales for the remainder of the season.

Tickets are available at brewers.com, by phone at 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

Also earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks announced they would be increasing to 50 percent fan capacity for the upcoming NBA Playopffs.

Limited single-game tickets for Bucks playoff games will go on sale to the public this Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. CT on Bucks.com and in the Bucks mobile app. Bucks season ticket members will be contacted by their representative with playoff ticket information, according to the Bucks statemet.

Fans will have to follow COVID-19 safety protocols during games:

Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking

Tickets will continue to be sold in pods

Fans are not permitted to bring in bags. Items larger than 4”x6”x1” will not be permitted

“We are excited that the Bucks will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent for the playoffs at Fiserv Forum thanks to the new health and safety guidelines by the Health Department,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in the statement. “It’s important to stress that health and safety continue to be our priority and wearing masks and following other safety protocols remain mandatory. Our lives are certainly not back to normal, but this is a positive step forward for the Bucks, the City and our fans. We thank Bucks fans for their unwavering support throughout this unusual season and look forward to welcoming back more of Bucks Nation to Fiserv Forum in a few weeks.”

