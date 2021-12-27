Betty Brinn Children’s Museum closed until Jan. 5 due to staffing issues

MILWAUKEE — Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is closed until Wednesday, Jan. 5 due to staffing shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Museum CEO Brian King announced Monday that the rapid spread of the variant "has impacted our employees, and we simply do not have sufficient staff to operate the Museum safely at this moment."

"We will continue to monitor the public health situation and look forward to inviting families back to play in the new year," said King.

The closure also includes programming and events, which are canceled until further notice.

The museum will be refunding ticket purchases.

Visit their website for the latest information.

