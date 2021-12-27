Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum closed until Jan. 5 due to staffing issues

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Betty Brinn Children's Museum
Posted at 11:04 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 12:04:35-05

MILWAUKEE — Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is closed until Wednesday, Jan. 5 due to staffing shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Museum CEO Brian King announced Monday that the rapid spread of the variant "has impacted our employees, and we simply do not have sufficient staff to operate the Museum safely at this moment."

"We will continue to monitor the public health situation and look forward to inviting families back to play in the new year," said King.

The closure also includes programming and events, which are canceled until further notice.

The museum will be refunding ticket purchases.

Visit their website for the latest information.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.