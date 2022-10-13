Anyone 5 and older now eligible for new COVID-19 boosters

MILWAUKEE — Anyone five years old or older is now eligible to receive the new updated COVID-19 boosters.

In response to the news, the Wisconsin Department of Health is urging all Wisconsinites to get their updated boosters and a flu shot ahead of the holidays.

The new doses of the booster are expected to arrive in Wisconsin in the next few weeks. According to DHS, pharmacies, health centers, and clinics are now making appointments for the boosters.

“Fall has arrived and the holiday season will soon be here, and this means more of us will gather indoors in homes and other spaces in closer contact with others. We encourage all Wisconsinites to make plans to boost their own and their loved ones’ protection against COVID-19,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

The new boosters target the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. DHS said the BA.5 Omicron variant makes up about 90% of cases nationally.

