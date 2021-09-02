Watch
Another Wisconsin Republican says don't sue UW over COVID policies

Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 02, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A second Republican legislator says he doesn't support suing the University of Wisconsin System over its COVID-19 protocols.

Sen. Steve Nass, co-chair of the Legislature's rules committee, has threatened to sue system officials if they don't submit their COVID-19 plans to the committee for approval by Thursday.

President Tommy Thompson has refused to capitulate, saying the system has the right to manage itself.

Sen. Robert Cowles issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying he won't support a legal challenge. He says tying the system's hands isn't in the best interests of local communities or businesses.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted on Monday that a lawsuit would only add more confusion during an already stressful time.

