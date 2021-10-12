Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Another Wisconsin parent sues over school's lack of COVID-19 protocols

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
school
Posted at 4:46 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 17:46:42-04

MADISON — Another Wisconsin parent has filed a federal lawsuit over the lack of COVID-19 protocols at her son's school. WEAU-TV reports that Gina Kildahl filed the suit Monday in Madison.

She wants an injunction forcing the Fall Creek School District to comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The lawsuit alleges the district ended its mitigation policies for the 2021-22 school year and two of her son's classmates tested positive for the disease in September, infecting her son.

The filing mirrors a lawsuit a woman filed in federal court on Oct. 5 seeking an order forcing the Waukesha School District to comply with COVID guidelines after classmates infected her son.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.