Another milestone: More than 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has surpassed another milestone in the fight against COVID-19. As of Monday, more than 5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin, state health data shows.

That means more than 2.3 million people are now fully vaccinated, and more than 2.7 million people are partially vaccinated in the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard.

The state has a population of about 5.8 million people. Of the doses given, about 200,000 are Johnson & Johnson (only requiring one shot); 2.1 million doses are Moderna (two shots required); and 2.7 million doses are Pfizer (also two shots required).

Just under 41 percent of Wisconsin residents who are eligible to get the doses are now fully vaccinated. Children as young as 12 are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine after the FDA granted emergency approval.

Gov. Tony Evers praised the state's effort in allocating doses to residents in a tweet Monday, writing "We're still leading the country in getting available shots in arms, and we've now hit 5,000,000 shots of #COVID19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin. We can't slow down now—if you haven't gotten your shot yet, find a provider near you."

At least 6,990 people have died from complications caused by the virus in Wisconsin, and over 30,000 have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

On Monday, the DHS reported the seven-day average number of cases at 329. That weekly average has been plummeting in the short-term since mid-April, and in the long-term has fallen significantly since the highs recorded last November.

