Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Animals at Milwaukee Co. Zoo will receive COVID-19 vaccine next week

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TMJ4
Milwaukee County Zoo
Posted at 12:26 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 13:26:33-05

MILWAUKEE — COVID-19 vaccinations of animals will begin next week at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Several different types of animals will receive a shot similar to the Pfizer vaccine that humans have been getting for the better part of a year now.

Senior Staff Veterinarian Dr. Pamela Govett says the COVID-19 risk to animals is very similar to the risk to humans. The decision to immunize the animals comes after a couple scares at the zoo. “We have tested two animals that we thought might have it, that were showing respiratory signs, but so far we’ve been lucky,” says Govett.

Donated by the animal health company Zoetis, the shots will first be given to river otters, primates and large cats, all animals that are thought to be susceptible to the COVID-19 virus. The animals will get their shots in a series of two separated by four weeks, just like humans.

How the animals react the virus and the vaccine depends on their age and immune response. Govett says of the animals at other zoo’s that have been given the vaccine, only a bit of lethargy has been noticed as a side effect.

The vaccinations will start the week of Nov. 15. More, different types of animals at the zoo could also be getting the shot in the weeks and months to come.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.