'Absolutely worth celebrating': COVID-19 transmission rates hit record low in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- New numbers from the Milwaukee Health Department shows COVID-19 transmission rates have hit a record low.

For the first time since Milwaukee started keeping records, the transmission of COVID-19 is at 9.8 cases for every 100,000 people. To put that into perspective, just over a month ago, in the first week of May, the rate was at 110 per 100,000 people.

MKE Health Dept.

“This is absolutely worth celebrating," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "We know that the work our community has done to protect ourselves and our loved ones has gotten us to this point.”

However, the health department warns there is still work to be done. Vaccine rates have dropped significantly. Last week, more than a thousand people a day were seeking vaccines. This week it is down to 800.

And health department says it is concerning because they are seeing serious complications with COVID-19 and are concerned about the new Delta variant, which is consider highly transmissible.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip