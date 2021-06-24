Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

About $140 million in stimulus money targeted for tourism

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
The Milwaukee Riverwalk
milwaukee riverwalk
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 16:08:17-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment businesses, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, are getting some financial help to recover.

Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday more than $140 million in federal grant money will be available for the lodging industry, movie theaters, live event venues, minor league sports and other entertainment and tourism businesses.

The grants from the federal economic stimulus bill passed by Congress earlier this year will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and Department of Revenue.

The lodging industry will receive $75 million in funding, with $12 million reserved for small businesses that host live events and about $11 million for movie theaters.

The investments include:

  • $75 million for lodging grants;
  • $11.25 million for movie theaters;
  • $12 million for live event small businesses;
  • $2.8 million for minor league sports teams;
  • $10 million for live venues;
  • $15 million for destination marketing organizations;
  • $8 million for summer camps;
  • $1 million for the Wisconsin Historical Society to assist in reopening historical sites; and
  • $7.5 million to increase marketing support for Wisconsin's tourism industry.

These investments are being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) and will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and the Department of Revenue, according to Evers' office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.