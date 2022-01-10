A total of 22 Kenosha Unified School District schools shift virtual due to COVID-19 spike

KENOSHA, Wisc. — A total of 22 Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) schools have switched to virtual learning as of Monday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to KUSD, the impacted schools have either reached or exceeded the 3 percent positive cases indicator that has been in place since the beginning of the school year.

To align with KUSD's quarantine guidelines, when a school transitions virtual it is for 10 days and all extracurricular activities are canceled.

The below schools transitioned to virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 7 and will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18:

Dimensions of Learning

Grant

Harborside

ITHSA

The below schools transitioned to virtual learning on Saturday, Jan. 8 and will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18:

Bradford

Harvey

Tremper

Whittier

The below schools transitioned to virtual learning on Monday, Jan. 10 and will return on Thursday, Jan. 20:

EBSOLA Dual Language

Frank

Jefferson

KTEC East

KTEC West

The below schools will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and will return on Thursday, Jan. 20:

Bose

Brass

Bullen

Chavez

LakeView

Mahone

Nash

Prairie Lane

Southport

