A total of 22 Kenosha Unified School District schools shift virtual due to COVID-19 spike

Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 16:58:52-05

KENOSHA, Wisc. — A total of 22 Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) schools have switched to virtual learning as of Monday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to KUSD, the impacted schools have either reached or exceeded the 3 percent positive cases indicator that has been in place since the beginning of the school year.

To align with KUSD's quarantine guidelines, when a school transitions virtual it is for 10 days and all extracurricular activities are canceled.

The below schools transitioned to virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 7 and will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18:

  • Dimensions of Learning
  • Grant
  • Harborside
  • ITHSA

The below schools transitioned to virtual learning on Saturday, Jan. 8 and will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18:

  • Bradford
  • Harvey
  • Tremper
  • Whittier

The below schools transitioned to virtual learning on Monday, Jan. 10 and will return on Thursday, Jan. 20:

  • EBSOLA Dual Language
  • Frank
  • Jefferson
  • KTEC East
  • KTEC West

The below schools will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and will return on Thursday, Jan. 20:

  • Bose
  • Brass
  • Bullen
  • Chavez
  • LakeView
  • Mahone
  • Nash
  • Prairie Lane
  • Southport

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

