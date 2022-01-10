A total of 22 Kenosha Unified School District schools shift virtual due to COVID-19 spike

KENOSHA, Wisc. — A total of 22 Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) schools have switched to virtual learning as of Monday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
According to KUSD, the impacted schools have either reached or exceeded the 3 percent positive cases indicator that has been in place since the beginning of the school year.
To align with KUSD's quarantine guidelines, when a school transitions virtual it is for 10 days and all extracurricular activities are canceled.
The below schools transitioned to virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 7 and will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18:
- Dimensions of Learning
- Grant
- Harborside
- ITHSA
The below schools transitioned to virtual learning on Saturday, Jan. 8 and will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18:
- Bradford
- Harvey
- Tremper
- Whittier
The below schools transitioned to virtual learning on Monday, Jan. 10 and will return on Thursday, Jan. 20:
- EBSOLA Dual Language
- Frank
- Jefferson
- KTEC East
- KTEC West
The below schools will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and will return on Thursday, Jan. 20:
- Bose
- Brass
- Bullen
- Chavez
- LakeView
- Mahone
- Nash
- Prairie Lane
- Southport
- The Rebound Milwaukee: Resources For Getting Back To Normal
- We're Open: These Restaurants Are Still Offering Carryout And Delivery