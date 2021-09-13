$58.4 million given to WI health departments for COVID-19 recovery efforts

Gov. Evers announced an additional $58.4 million to support local COVID-19 response and recovery programs at health departments across Wisconsin.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the potential uses for this money include: "measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 such as testing, contact tracing, and vaccination programs; staffing for public health and safety; enhancing public health programs through improvements like technology infrastructure or data analysis; addressing disparities in health outcomes, including services that connect residents with resources, such as health care and housing navigators, and services that support healthy living environments and healthy childhood environments."

The money comes from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funding and Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fun. These newly announced funds are in addition to $106.5 million already allocated to help with COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Local and tribal health departments were given a base amount of money and extra funds were given to areas with larger populations.

