3 Aurora urgent care facilities to stay closed until late January

MILWAUKEE — Three Aurora urgent care facilities in the Milwaukee area that temporarily shut down due to staffing shortages will remain closed until the end of the month.

TMJ4 News reported last week that the three facilities planned to reopen on Jan. 6. But an official in Menomonee Falls on Thursday tells us the sites will remain closed until Jan. 27. They could not say if the extended closures were still due to staffing shortages.

That means the temporarily closures will last about a month at those locations.

There are no plans to close any other clinics right now, the official added.

The facilities are the urgent care center on River Center Drive in Milwaukee, and the care centers in Menomonee Falls and Brookfield:

Milwaukee: 1575 N. Rivercenter Drive

Menomonee Falls: N84 W16889 Menomonee Avenue

Brookfield: 16985 W. Bluemound Road

The clinic in Menomonee Falls is still open despite the urgent care closing.

In a statement last week, Advocate Aurora Health wrote, "Managing the COVID surge combined with staffing shortages have contributed to temporary closures at our urgent care centers in Menomonee Falls, Brookfield, and on River Center Drive in Milwaukee."

It's not the only health system feeling the strain.

Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW Health expressed his concerns on social media last week, saying an increase of Covid patients affects everyone needing care.

"I'm likely to diagnose people with other conditions that need to be admitted to the hospital, and I'm not sure that we'll be able to get them out of the emergency department tonight," Dr. Pothof said.

State data shows more than 90 percent of hospital beds in Wisconsin are full right now, while more than 92 percent of beds in intensive care units are taken.

Many doctors and nurses say they are overworked and burnt out.

"Nurses continually try to pick up extra shifts just to support the patient and the families and their coworkers," said Gina Dennik-Champion, the executive director of the Wisconsin Nurses Association.

The Association surveyed more than 340 nurses around the state last month. It found more than half of the respondents reported experiencing an increase of verbal abuse by patients or visitors. More than 20 percent said those experiences made them consider leaving.

"We're all frustrated," Dennik-Champion said. "We're angry we're back in this situation. And yes, we have to get our anger out, but let's keep it in check."

Aurora also said due to high demand, you might have to wait longer for visits.

"Due to extremely high demand as we manage through this COVID surge, you may experience longer than usual wait times across our locations and for virtual visits," Aurora Health Care said in a tweet.

