20-person team from U.S. Navy to support Green Bay hospital due to COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A 20-person team from the U.S. Navy is being deployed to Wisconsin to support healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.

According to the U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), the request came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Officials say 40 military medical personnel will deploy in two teams, one to Indiana, and the other to Green Bay.

Bellin Hospital will receive the 20-person team which includes nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors.

“Since COVID began, our military medical personnel have been committed to fighting the pandemic and supporting our local, state and federal partners and communities in need,” said Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, Jr., U.S. Army North commander. “As we look ahead to the holiday season and 2022, we must remain vigilant in our fight, especially now as Indiana and Wisconsin are added to our supported states and we must keep in our thoughts the service members and healthcare professionals on the front lines.”

According to officials, the effort also includes 10 other teams currently working in five states – two in Colorado, three in Michigan, two in Minnesota, one in Montana, and two in New Mexico. U.S. Army North, under U.S. Northern Command’s oversight, provides operational command of the teams.

