2 million more Wisconsin residents to be vaccine eligible

Posted at 3:40 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 16:40:06-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 2 million more Wisconsin residents, including those with certain pre-existing conditions, will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in the next round to be announced later this week.

Wisconsin Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Monday the new eligibility group will likely be unveiled on Thursday. The last expansion, which included teachers and grocery store workers, was about 700,000 people.

Health officials have been under pressure to broaden those eligible to people with underlying health conditions that could put them more at risk of serious illness should they get COVID-19.

