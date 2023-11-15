'I feel loved': Brookfield firefighter goes home nearly two months after car crash

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — For nearly two months, Adam Yaresh, a Brookfield firefighter has been in the hospital after a scary car crash. On Wednesday, he made a major milestone with his loved ones right by his side.

The doors at Froedtert Bluemound Rehabilitation Hospital opened and a new chapter of Yaresh's life began.

"I feel loved, what else can I really say about it?"

The Brookfield firefighter was greeted by signs that said “Yaresh Strong” Wednesday afternoon.

"We greatly miss him so it's like missing a family member. So it's great for us to be out here to support him whenever we can,” Assistant Brookfield Fire Chief Brian Gerner explained.

His fire department family and the community wrapping their arms around him is nothing new.

“I can't say I'm surprised. It hasn't changed throughout this whole thing. We've been totally blown away by everybody,” Yaresh explained.

He has been supported ever since he and his daughter Bailey were in a scary car crash on Sept. 23. He was picking her up from homecoming celebrations when his life changed.

"I have a new lease on life. This could have ended a lot worse for me,” Yaresh said.

Because of the amazing progress he made over the past few weeks, he gets to head home to Watertown.

"I've really missed my dogs. I wanna see my dogs pretty bad,” Yaresh explained.

However, he knows his day-to-day activities will change.

"We have mixed feelings. Happy to head home honestly, a little apprehensive to head home as well. A lot of changes. A lot of things we need to figure out.”

Gerner says he admires Yaresh’s strength and joy through all of this.

"It's just who Adam is. He's a really outgoing, never-give-up type of person. Hardworking. That's just who he is."

Yaresh says he is taking everything day by day. He hopes he can be an inspiration for others. “It costs nothing to be nice. And if you can wake up with that thought process, there's always somebody that's a lot worse off than you are."

For now, Yaresh, his supportive wife Andrea, and their two kiddos are finding a new normal.

