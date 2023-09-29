Fundraiser to support Brookfield firefighter seriously injured in crash

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Flashing lights and sirens are constant in Adam Yaresh’s life. However, Saturday night, the lights and sounds he experienced were there to save him, though he’s used to it being the other way around.

Yaresh has been with the Brookfield Fire Department for the last six years. Before that, he worked on a volunteer basis with the Ixonia Fire Department and then in a full-time capacity with the Watertown Fire Department. He’s been the one running toward danger looking to help. But Saturday night, near County Highway X and Ranch Road, some of the same heroes he’s been shoulder to shoulder with were there to help him.

It was around 9:45, according to radio traffic, when Yaresh’s truck was involved in a crash. He was driving his daughter back from her high school homecoming celebration. According to radio traffic, first responders had to remove the roof of Yaresh’s truck to get him and his daughter out. Miraculously, his daughter did not have any serious injuries. The same couldn’t be said for Yaresh.

According to posts from his wife on Facebook, the family fears he may have paralysis from the waist down. As of Thursday, Yaresh had started to feel pressure and warmth on his legs. It’s positive news but the journey forward appears to be a lengthy one for a man who has devoted his life to serving the communities he’s a part of.

When news spread of this accident, that same community decided to step up to help. A family friend created a Meal Train fundraiser to support the Yaresh’s. As of Thursday night, nearly $12,000 had been gathered to provide food for the family of four.

Yaresh Family

There’s a special connection between food and love. During the darkest hours, friends and those close may pop by with a casserole to help when they don’t know what else to do. Something about the idea of comfort food providing a warmth from the inside out to show you care. Food will continue to be a big support for the Yaresh’s moving forward.

“Family helps family,” Chris Ghobrial said. “Adam’s family.”

Ghobrial runs a food truck and catering business called 18 Acres. When he heard about Adam’s accident, he knew he wanted to do something to help. He created a raffle, offering the services of his food truck to a lucky winner. It sold out in less than 10 hours. Still, he felt like he needed to do more.

TMJ4 News Chris Ghobrial runs 18 Acres Food Truck and Catering. He's running a fundraiser to help Adam Yaresh with the hashtag #YareshStrong

Friday night, before and during Oconomowoc High School’s football game against Mukwonago High School, he’s going to park his food truck and do what he does best. He’ll be slinging some of the most delicious food he can muster and taking the money he makes from it to support the Yareshes.

“I feel like I really needed to do this because Adam’s a good friend of mine,” Ghobrial said. “He would do the same for me.”

The same and more. The Brookfield Fire Department shared a photo of Adam in his firefighting attire. His signature handlebar mustache is caked with ice. It’s a photo you can feel. The harshness of winter, unrelenting in its fight to pulverize the will of humankind.

Brookfield Fire Department Adam Yaresh working for the Brookfield Fire Department.

But through the ice crystals and thick bristles of facial hair, a smile.

A smile showing even in the most uncomfortable of circumstances, he will succeed. It’s a photo symbolic of the spirit he’s going to need in this fight to bounce back from such a serious injury. But in the same way he’s fought fires and saved lives with a strong team behind him, this fight won’t be alone either. Adam’s wife’s daily Facebook updates garner hundreds of likes and comments. Everyone putting the strength of prayer to the test and showing their support.

It's why Ghobrial is getting the hashtag #YareshStrong started. It’s not only symbolic of the strength of one firefighter, but the team of community members who will be there to lift him and his family up.

TMJ4 News #YareshStrong

“They are a family that helps sculpt people and bring out the better in them that makes you want to bring out the better of yourself,” Ghobrial said. “The thing that inspires me the most about them is their loyalty. The loyalty to themselves and their community.”

That loyalty will be reciprocated Friday Night.

“He’s a local hero,” Ghobrial said. “Let’s support a local hero.”

Ghobrial will open his truck at 5:30 p.m. at Oconomowoc High School’s Football Field. He’ll be set up next to the High School Alumni Building between the home and away stands. In addition to proceeds from food sales, they will be accepting donations in a firefighter boot.

