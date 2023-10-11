Fall in the air at Cherry Street Community Garden: How fresh apple cider is made

MILWAUKEE — In 2012, Rick and Lisa Roszkowski led the volunteer effort to build the Cherry Street Community Garden, working with SET Ministries and the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM).

In 2016, Rick and Lisa were honored as Volunteers of the Year by HACM.

Originally from the Chicago area, Rick discovered Milwaukee while studying for his Bachelor of Science degree at Marquette University and has lived in the Milwaukee area for most of his adult life.

In his own community garden plot, Rick found the joy of growing his own food and lowering his carbon footprint while increasing the quality of produce. At Cherry Street Community Garden, he and Lisa grew passionate about the importance of food choice and the connection to family and culture that gardens can provide.

TMJ4

His wife Lisa serves as the Secretary, Board of Directors for Blook MKE. Lisa’s passion for gardening started as a child in central Illinois in her family’s vegetable garden and grew into community gardening after moving to Milwaukee in 2009.

Rick serves as the President of the Board of Directors for Bloom MKE. He and his wife Lisa spoke with TMJ4's Andrea Williams about the garden and even showed her how to make fresh apple cider!

