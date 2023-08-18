Black Business Month in Milwaukee: Boot camps help create more Black-owned businesses

MILWAUKEE — August is Black Business Month. If you've ever thought about opening your own business, but weren't sure how to get started, there is a series of events you'll want to know about.

The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce holds boot camps on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

The next one is being held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Coffee Makes You Black near Teutonia and Hadley.

This is part of a challenge to grow thousands of new businesses in Milwaukee.

The Chairman and CEO of the WBCC, Reuben Hopkins, tells TMJ4:

"The 3,000 Black Business Challenge is where we challenge the Black community to start 3,000 businesses over a three-year period."

That challenge comes to an end next year.

Future business owners who attend one of these boot camps and get a high enough score on an evaluation can receive a grant to help them on their journey.

