Widow of Oconomowoc sailor who survived Pearl Harbor donates bullet that started her love story

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The widow of a Pearl Harbor attack survivor is donating the bullet that nearly killed him on that day - December 7, 1941. She says that bullet started their love story.

Alice Darrow and Family Alice Beck Darrow, 106, World War II veteran holding the bullet that was lodged in her husband's heart during the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Dean Darrow, an Oconomowoc native, has long since passed away. But his wife, Alice Beck Darrow, 106, also a World War II veteran, has kept the bullet for more than 80 years. She says now it is time for it to go to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

Photo provided Dean Darrow was a sailor in the Navy and served during WWII.

Dean was on duty as a sailor on USS West Virginia when the attack began on Pearl Harbor. He ran for his battle station and was thrown off his ship during the bombing.

"He was getting into this little boat when the Japanese came through," Alice said. "He was hit in the back with a machine gun bullet."

Photo provided Alice Beck Darrow, WWII Naval nurse.

When Dean reached the hospital, doctors didn't find a bullet hole, so they sent him back to serve in the South Pacific for four months. But he kept passing out. Eventually, they discovered a bullet lodged in his heart, and the person he saw before going into surgery was Alice — his future wife.

"He was my patient," Alice said.

Alice Darrow and Family Alice Beck Darrow and Dean Darrow

Alice also served in the Navy during World War II as a nurse. She said Dean asked her out before his surgery to remove the bullet, then took her on that date when he recovered.

"They were married almost 50 years," said Becky Mitchell, their daughter.

Alice Darrow and Family Alice Beck Darrow and Dean Darrow shortly before his death.

Over the years, Alice and Dean shared their story with other Pearl Harbor survivors at events and memorials. She always brought the bullet to show people. After Dean passed away, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial reached out to Alice about donating the artifact.

Alice Darrow and Family Alice Beck Darrow at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

"Nearly 30 years ago, they contacted mom, the museum did, wanting to know if she would donate the bullet. Mom wasn't ready then," Mitchell said.

Alice Darrow and Family Alice Beck Darrow hands the bullet from her husband's heart to a ranger at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

This year, at 106 years old, Alice decided it was time. In September, she traveled to Hawaii with her family on a cruise and gave the bullet to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

Alice Darrow and Family Alice Beck Darrow looks at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

"It is definitely where it is meant to be," Becky said.

Alice said she and Dean got what they were meant to have from the bullet — each other.

"He always says the best thing he got out of the Navy was his nurse," Alice said.

Alice Darrow and family Alice Beck Darrow and Dean Darrow shortly after their wedding in August 1942.

Alice said she found her place in Dean's heart, literally and figuratively.

"The bullet left a cavity in his heart, and I was able to fill it with my love," Alice said.

Alice Darrow and Family Alice Beck Darrow stands with members of the military and rangers at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

Alice will return to Hawaii on December 7 for the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

