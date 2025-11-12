'Never give up': Retired Ozaukee Sheriff reflects on lessons learned as a Marine

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A retired Marine sergeant and former Ozaukee County Sheriff is continuing his decades-long commitment to serving his community this Veterans Day.

Jim Johnson, who graduated from Port Washington High School before enlisting in the military at 17, has built a remarkable career spanning multiple tours of duty and three decades in local law enforcement.

Watch: Retired Ozaukee Sheriff reflects on lessons learned as a Marine:

Former Ozaukee County Sheriff shares his story of service

On Veterans Day, Johnson reflected on his ongoing mission to support fellow veterans and his community.

"Discipline gets you a long way down the road," Johnson said. "It has taught me to never give up, to always try, and to do the right thing for the right reasons."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jim Johnson

Johnson's family has deep roots in Port Washington, having migrated to the area in 1855. After high school, he served as a Marine sergeant in the 1980s and later as a military police officer in Iraq in the early 2000s.

"I'm here. Others are not. So [it's about continuing] that service and love of country for each other that are still here, and for those that didn't make it back," Johnson said.

Following his military career, Johnson spent more than three decades with the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, including eight years as Sheriff. He also served as state commander of the American Legion, further cementing his commitment to veteran advocacy.

"Having those emotional scars can help you help others," Johnson said.

For decades, Johnson has attended his former high school's annual Veterans Day assembly, returning to the same auditorium where he once performed as a student. His message to current students emphasizes the importance of community support.

Courtesy of Jim Johnson Jim Johnson after enlisting in the armed forces as a teenager

"Someone asked, what was the most important thing for you? I said, knowing that the people back home supported us," Johnson said. "We can never say thank you enough to all of our veterans, including our Vietnam vets who didn't get that when they came home."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip