TMJ4's @TheTable: Santa ready for Wisconsin snowstorm, can't wait to bring joy around the world

Charles Benson and Shannon Sims interview key people in our community during TMJ4's @TheTable segment every weeknight at 10 p.m.
He's making a list and checking it twice! Santa and Mrs. Claus were talking about Christmas @ The Table Tuesday night.
Posted at 10:26 PM, Dec 20, 2022
MILWAUKEE — He's making a list and checking it twice! Santa and Mrs. Claus were talking about Christmas @ The Table Tuesday night.

"Christmas is a very special time of the year," said Santa. "It is a time when Mrs. Claus and I are able to bring great joy to everybody around the world."

It's also a busy time for Santa and his elves.

"There are elves running around or building toys," said Santa. "I have to watch out, keep them on task. They tend to be mischievous."

Mrs. Claus had some good advice for this time of year.

"You have to take time, don't get caught up in the busyness," said Mrs. Claus @ The Table. "It's so easy to get wrapped up in 'I have to get this or to get this done.'"

Santa says he's not worried about the approaching snowstorm, you can track Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve.

"It is cold up there and all that cold air is coming down here," said Santa. "We are ready and this year, all the parents can tell their children that Rudolph will be out there this year. Merry Christmas!"

