TMJ4's @TheTable: Greenfield fire chief talks importance of learning CPR after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

There are signs of improvement for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after suffering cardiac arrest on the football field Monday night.

His life-threatening situation has raised awareness of the importance of CPR, which Hamlin received on the field.

@TheTable Wednesday night to talk about the life-saving skill was Greenfield Fire Battalion, Chief Brian Krueger.

"It's just a matter of learning that technique. It's not hard at all," he said.

Krueger explained the steps of performing CPR and the importance of learning how to do it.

"Providing those chest compressions at a good rate and depth is the key to good quality," Krueger said @TheTable. "It can be very tiring, but again, proper positioning, you're using gravity and your body weight to perform those compressions."

Where can you learn how to do CPR?

"Any fire department within Milwaukee County has a DVD and a mannequin that you can check out almost like a public library, learn it in the comfort of your own home, and then just return it when you're done," said Krueger.

To see more key interviews with key people in our community watch Shannon Sims and Charles Benson @TheTable on TMJ4 at 10 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip