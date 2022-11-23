TMJ4's @TheTable: Expected shortage of 20,000 school nurses by 2035

MILWAUKEE — The need is great for school nurses but there's a massive shortage of nurses available to fill the jobs, with an expected shortage of 20,000 nurses by 2035.

@TheTable Tuesday night was Kelly Barlow-Eichman, a school nurse and President of the Wisconsin Association of School Nurses.

"A school nurse ensures that every student is healthy, safe, and ready to learn," said Barlow-Eichman. "The intervention that's needed by nurses differs for every student depending on their medical needs."

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently provided $8.3 million to help recruit and retain K-12 school nurses.

"It's really important that school districts are keeping up with the same hourly rate that nurses could be getting either in a hospital or even those travel nurses," Barlow-Eichman said @The Table.

The state says the funding is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I think it's just opening up the conversation," said Barlow-Eichman. "Starting to recognize the need for school nurses and why we need to have more funding for school nurses."

To learn more, visit Wisconsin Education Career Access Network's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip