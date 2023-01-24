TMJ4's @ TheTable: Bucks to bring awareness to Historic Black Colleges and Universities at HBCU Night

MILWAUKEE — A big night and big opportunity coming up for Milwaukee high school seniors at the Bucks HBCU Night.

"We don't have HBCUs, Historic Black Colleges and Universities, here in Wisconsin. So how do we use our platform to raise awareness and let students know that this is an option to attend HBCUs?" said Jakeim Jackson-Bell @ TheTable Monday night.

Jackson-Bell is the Diversity Equity & Inclusion Outreach Manager for the Milwaukee Bucks and organizer of HBCU Night.

The Bucks have teamed with Johnson Controls to give two $10,000 scholarships to a Historic Black College or University. The students will be honored during the Bucks vs Hornets game on Tuesday, January 31.

Several pregame HBCU networking opportunities are planned that night at Fiserv Forum.

"We'll start off with a Black excellence career panel discussion, our moderator, and also panelists are all HBCU alumni so the students will be able to hear exactly their experience and be able to provide them some valuable advice," said Jackson-Bell.

More than 100 nominations were submitted with the scholarship money going to Terynn Erby-Walker, a senior at Golda Meir School in Milwaukee, and Russell Morgan Jr., a senior at Milwaukee Rufus King International High School.

Jackson-Bell says there will also be an HBCU College Fair where students "will be able to connect with admissions counselors and HBCU recruiters to learn more about what that specific culture, that school admissions process and also scholarships opportunities."

To learn more about the Bucks HBCU night, visit the NBA's website.

To see more important interviews with key community leaders watch Charles Benson and Shannon Sims on TMJ4 at 10 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip