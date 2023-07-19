@TheTable: Wisconsin State Fair CEO on why families love the fair year after year

MILWAUKEE — From showing animals to running the show, Shari Black has lived the Wisconsin State Fair experience as a young girl and now as the CEO.

For 172 years, the Wisconsin State Fair has been all about family fun.

"I think it's relevant because it's where families love to come," said Black @TheTable Tuesday night.

"Our youth, of course, they're showing their animals exhibiting and I think that for the parents, they still enjoy that because they most likely did it when they were in their youth as well," said Black.

Black ran the Waukesha Couty Fair for 15 years before joining the team at the Wisconsin State Fair. She was named CEO in 2022.

Last year, more than one million people attended the fair.

"I would say that the agriculture piece of it is the most important to me. It's fun to watch the kids win those big ribbons, or just gain the knowledge," said Black. "They're having fun in the barns, and you meet so many different people."

The State Fair runs from Aug. 3-13. The traditions continue every year but it's also about the food and trying new tasty treats.

Black was asked @TheTable about her favorite things to do at the fair.

"You can't turn down the food! I would say AG comes first. Then of course all those great naughty foods that you get to treat yourself to once a year."

