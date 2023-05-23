@TheTable: What Green Bay can expect hosting 2025 NFL Draft: 'People come from all over the country'

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay has already scored a big win in 2025 by hosting the NFL Draft. It's a big deal even for Titletown's long history with football.



@TheTable Monday night was Mick Shaffer, Sports Director at the Scripps station in Kansas City, which hosted this year's NFL Draft event.

"They estimated $120 million of economic impact coming to Kansas City and the region here for those three days. In April, upwards of 312,000 fans came to the draft over those three days, just huge, huge numbers,” said Shaffer.

Nashville has the record with like 600,000 people showing up. The population of Green Bay is 106,000.

The Super Bowl is the crown jewel for the NFL but hosting the NFL Draft has also become a huge hit with football fans.

“On Friday of the draft, we went out to see if I could find a fan from every single team," said Shaffer. "I was able to do it in 28 minutes.”

Shaffer said it probably would have taken only 10 minutes to find a fan from every NFL team if he hadn't stopped and talked with all the fans.

"It's amazing how many people come from all over the country."

