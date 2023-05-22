The 2025 NFL Draft is coming to Green Bay, Packers confirm

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The NFL Draft is coming to Green Bay, Wis. in 2025, the Packers confirmed Monday afternoon.

Details for the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, but the Packers say the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus. Several venues will be utilized nearby.

The announcement was made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

Green Bay will be the smallest city to ever host the event with its population of 106,095, The Athletic reports. Last month, the draft in Kansas City brought in more than 300,000 fans.

The event brings in fans from all over the country. According to the Packers, the festivities will include several days of activities throughout Green Bay. It will also feature the NFL Draft Experience near Lambeau Field.

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community-owned team. That connection to our League’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.

According to our sister station NBC26 in Green Bay, bids to bring the draft to the city were put in for 2025 and 2027. Brown County, Green Bay, and Ashwaubenon signed letters of support to bring the event to Green Bay and pledged to cover the costs of various services, NBC26 reports.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit. According to The Athletic, the draft was held in New York City from 1965 to 2014. Since then, the league selects different cities every year.

Further information on the event will be released as the draft approaches on Packers.com/draft25.

