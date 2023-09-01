@TheTable: 'Unbelievably generous' student talks about Cream City Foundation LGBTQ+ scholarships

MILWAUKEE — Building equity and prosperity are the building blocks behind the scholarship program at Cream City Foundation.

This year, 20 Milwaukee LGBTQ+ students received $2,500 each for their college education.

"It's part of our mission for Cream City Foundation, we feel passionate about supporting the future LGBTQ+ leaders of Milwaukee. And so this program is very important," said Charlie Nash, president and Board Chair of the Foundation.

Nash, along with UW-Milwaukee student and scholarship recipient Lexy Lunger, were at the @TheTable Thursday night.

"The scholarship is unbelievably generous," said Lunger.

The money not only helps her pursue her passion for social work but also to be active in the LGBTQ+ community.

"With the scholarship, I'm afforded time, and that time is spent getting to work within our communities," said Lunger. "I get to facilitate a BIPOC LGBTQ group over at the LGBT Center and I get to continue doing voting advocacy as well."

The Cream City Foundation has provided $220,000 in scholarships since it started eight years ago.

"It's amazing to hear the stories and Lexy's story is similar to the other 19 winners that we helped, said Nash. So, it fills me with pride. It fills me with excitement."

