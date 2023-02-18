@TheTable: Tired of winter? Let's talk Summerfest!

Summer in Milwaukee and Summerfest are synonymous, an iconic music festival unlike any in the world,

This year will mark Don Smiley's 20th year as CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc. He is stepping down as CEO after this year.

"It's hard to believe, really, 20 years just flew by," Smiley said @TheTable Thursday night. "Two decades of music and opening the gates for our fans at Summerfest."

Smiley has seen and steered a lot of changes during those two decades.

"I think that the park has taken on a completely different look. We've invested over $160 million in the park and redid the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and every other stage up and down the 75 acres of Henry Maier Festival Park. "

But Smiley says so many others deserve credit for the success of Summerfest prior to his arrival in 2004.

"The other 35 years, there's people all over the place that have their fingerprints on the success of Summerfest in all of the ethnic festivals. So that's something really to be proud of for our community. "

Summerfest turns 55 this year and will run three consecutive weekends starting June 22nd. Find more information on Summerfest's website.

