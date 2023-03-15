@TheTable: Retiring Delafield Police Chief going back to school to teach

MILWAUKEE — After nearly 30 years in law enforcement, Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl is going back to school to teach.

"I've always been interested in passing on things that I've learned over the years," Kehl said @TheTable Tuesday night.

Next month, Chief Kehl will begin his new career of teaching leadership skills to high school students at University Lake School in Hartland.

"We're looking at developing the students and their personal ability to problem solve, communicate effectively, develop character, all the intangibles that go into becoming a leader and providing that service."

Retiring from police work could have meant kicking back and relaxing, but Kehl said he wanted to give this a try. His wife is also a teacher.

He wants to take his classes out of the classroom but he's still putting his lesson plan together.

"I'm kind of looking forward to that. It's not set, we're developing that," said Kehl. "There is some curriculum that's been adopted. But we're going to see what the students are interested in and try to apply that in the lessons."

