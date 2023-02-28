@TheTable: Inspiring students of color to join the STEM field

MILWAUKEE — The demand is strong and so is the need for more students of color in the STEM field.

We're talking about science, technology, engineering, and math.

Dr. Wilkistar Otieno, Associate Professor of Engineering at UW-Milwaukee, joined TMJ4 At The Table Monday night.

Dr. Otieno discusses why more women and communities of color should be inspired to consider a STEM career.

