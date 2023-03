Sitting too much, we know, can be bad for our health.

So, to not be a bad example, Shannon Sims stood At The Table Wednesday evening with Ann Swartz.

Swartz is a professor of Kinesiology at UWM. She shares with us how a little movement can make a big change in our lives.

You can watch their full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

