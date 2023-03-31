@TheTable: Cory Nettles, 'Education is the key driver of better outcomes'

He's gone from point man for a former governor to the go-to guy on getting things done in Milwaukee.

These days Cory Nettles is part of a big fundraising project for the new and expanded Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy Charter School in Milwaukee.

"We started out with a goal to raise $15 million, which became 20, which became 25, where north of $30 million raised to support the high school and the new middle school," said Nettles, the former Commerce Secretary under Governor Jim Doyle.

The Founder and Managing Director of Generation Growth Capital, Inc. was @TheTable Thursday night talking about education and the new Dr. Fuller High School.

"Education is the key driver of better outcomes for people in our community," said Nettles. The new high school hopes to serve up to 500 students and the middle school can serve up to 350 students.

Nettles has navigated both the public and the private sectors and is well aware of the battles between the public, choice, and charter school supporters.

"I call myself delivery system agnostic, wherever there's a good school providing a good education for our kids, we need to support them and grow them and scale them," said Nettles.

He sees others are committed to that goal but still worries about the silos.

"We've got to stop the education wars and focus on serving our children better."

